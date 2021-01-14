Brokerages Set Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) PT at CHF 366

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 358.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 355 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

