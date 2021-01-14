Brokerages Set LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) PT at $10.00

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LPL stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 691,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.