Brokerages Set Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €59.54

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.54 ($70.04).

BNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of BNR traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.02 ($78.85). The stock had a trading volume of 341,641 shares. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.25 and its 200 day moving average is €56.85.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

