Brokerages Set Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Target Price at €59.54

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.54 ($70.04).

BNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of BNR traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.02 ($78.85). The stock had a trading volume of 341,641 shares. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.25 and its 200 day moving average is €56.85.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.