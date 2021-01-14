Brokerages Set Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) PT at C$10.12

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APHA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:APHA traded up C$2.55 on Monday, hitting C$15.25. 17,875,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,408. Aphria Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

