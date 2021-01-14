Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Target Price at $31.00

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 507,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $237,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

