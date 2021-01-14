Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.75 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.46 billion to $43.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $45.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

TSN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $93.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after buying an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

