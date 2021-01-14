Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.24 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $22.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $709,172. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,858,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,185. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

