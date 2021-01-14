Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. Envista reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE:NVST opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

