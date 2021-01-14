Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,887. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $3,360,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,663,961 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 31.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Coupa Software by 182.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

