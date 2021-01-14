Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $340.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $305.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 217,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,082,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.