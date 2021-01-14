Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report sales of $514.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.00 million and the lowest is $481.78 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $511.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on REGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $93.13.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

