Brokerages Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Nine Energy Service reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

NINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:NINE opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

