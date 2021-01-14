Brokerages Anticipate Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nesco will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nesco.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NSCO stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $346.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.08. Nesco has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSCO. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nesco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Nesco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nesco in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nesco in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nesco in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

