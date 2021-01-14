Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Lennar reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $24.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.