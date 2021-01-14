Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.47 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. 1,139,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

