Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 135.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

