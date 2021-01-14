Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $454.99

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $454.99 and last traded at $454.84, with a volume of 4841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $451.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.88 and a 200-day moving average of $366.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,928 shares of company stock valued at $134,075,933 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

