Brixmor Property Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,537 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 165 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. 2,148,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,408. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

