Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after buying an additional 129,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,587,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

