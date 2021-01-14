Brian Mcandrews Sells 4,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,150.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $150,120.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $158,840.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

