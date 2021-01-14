Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $527,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.48 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

