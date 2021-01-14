Brenton Taylor Sells 11,017 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.72 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inogen by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Inogen by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

