Breiter Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 119,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.