Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,396. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

