Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $462,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 106,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.