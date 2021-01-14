Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $346,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Qorvo by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.62.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $186.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

