Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,053 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $5,255,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.53. 95,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,422. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

