Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 89 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $33.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $746.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

