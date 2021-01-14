Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,901 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in The Kroger by 60.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 28.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,495,000 after purchasing an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

