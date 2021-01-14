Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.16. 255,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

