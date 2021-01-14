Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

