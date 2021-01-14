Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 19387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$221.01.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$235.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$219.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 94.53.
In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total value of C$4,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.
About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
