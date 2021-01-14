Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 19387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$221.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$235.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$219.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 94.53.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$508.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$523.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total value of C$4,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

