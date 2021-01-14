BoringDAO (BOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.69 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $335.28 or 0.00880061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00107596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00235773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059136 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,696.59 or 0.85824616 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

