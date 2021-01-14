BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

