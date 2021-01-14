Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.54.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. 19,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 176.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.