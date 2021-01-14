Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s stock price rose 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 123,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 100,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85.

About Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.