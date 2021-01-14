Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $488.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.