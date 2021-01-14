Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.
BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.
Shares of BCEI stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $488.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.