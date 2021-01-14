Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 85.2% in December

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,027,300 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,273.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

BOLIF stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

