Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

