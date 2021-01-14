BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.41 ($54.60).

EPA BNP opened at €45.03 ($52.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.45. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

