BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CSR opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

