BMO Capital Markets Raises Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.50

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OLA stock traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

