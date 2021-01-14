BMO Capital Markets Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

