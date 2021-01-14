Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 242.3% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BBSRF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.84.
About Bluestone Resources
