Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 242.3% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BBSRF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

