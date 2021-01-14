Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,300 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the December 15th total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $277.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.