Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) Shares Gap Down to $1,880.00

Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,880.00, but opened at $1,823.00. Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) shares last traded at $1,387.00, with a volume of 2,253,409 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -13.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,646.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

