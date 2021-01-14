Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCOR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

BCOR opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

