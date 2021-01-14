BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $779.75. The company had a trading volume of 844,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

