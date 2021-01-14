BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 26,214 shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $234,615.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 322,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth $87,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth $669,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,062 shares during the period.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

