Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 99.6% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,948.13 and $195.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 99.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

